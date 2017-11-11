Francis ‘Frank’ Gleasure, Castle Demesne and Rock Street, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home. House Strictly private please.

