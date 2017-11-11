Francis ‘Frank’ Gleasure, Castle Demesne and Rock Street, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 5pm. Removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home. House Strictly private please.
Latest News
Over €118,000 fundraised for young Killarney man injured in fall
Over €118,000 has been fundraised for a young Killarney man that suffered spinal damage in a fall from his bike in Killarney National Park. 16-year-old...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports Race 9 at Youghal has been won by evens favourite Wagga Matt, going for Ballyduff’s John Kenny, by 4 lengths in...
Patrick (Patsy) O’Callaghan, East End, Ballybunion.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow (Sunday, Nov 12th.), from 5pm - 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Nov.13th) at 11am. ...
Major oil spill reported on roads from Abbeyfeale to Castleisland to Farranfore to Killarney...
A major oil spill has NOW been detected all the way from Abbeyfeale all the way to Fossa. Conditions have been described as treacherous with...
Beaufort and Tralee Parnells Amongst First GAA Healthy Clubs to Receive National Recognition
A special ceremony with governmental representation in Croke Park saw 58 GAA clubs recognised as the first official ‘Healthy Clubs’ on the island of...
Latest Sports
Causeway & Crotta In Opposition Today In County U21 Hurling Final
Causeway or Crotta O'Neill's will this afternoon be crowned County U21 Hurling champions. This year’s decider goes ahead in Tralee at 2 o’clock. Crotta manager Brendan...