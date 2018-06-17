Francis (Francie) O’Connor, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, the Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Monday from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
Latest News
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 5 at Shelbourne Park was won by 2/1 shot Nice Charmer, going for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor, by...
Pitch & Putt Munster Strokeplay Championships Update
Pitch & Putt’s Munster Strokeplay Championships are continuing today. Jason O'Connor reports
Kerry TD predicts hard negotiations if confidence and supply agreement to be extended
A Kerry Fianna Fail TD says there will be hard negotiations before any decision is taken by his party to consider extending the confidence...
Two Kerry Athletes take part in European Transplant Championships
Two Kerry athletes are taking part in the 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships in Sardinia, which get underway today. Kidney transplant recipients - ...
Three car crash on Killarney bypass
One person is due to be taken to University Hospital Kerry with minor injuries after a three-car collision on the Killarney bypass. Emergency services are...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card Race 5 at Shelbourne Park was won by 2/1 shot Nice Charmer, going for Ballyheigue’s Anne O’Connor, by...
Pitch & Putt Munster Strokeplay Championships Update
Pitch & Putt’s Munster Strokeplay Championships are continuing today. Jason O'Connor reports
County Senior Football League Div 2 Review
Dromid Pearses 1-14 Ballymacelligott 0-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-18 Kenmare 2-10 Austin Stacks 4-17 Currow 2-11