Francie Mc Carthy, Laharn South, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Friday (May 4th) from 5pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Saturday at 12.30pm for requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Pallative Care Night Nurse Service. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers Cahersiveen.
Latest News
Convicted rapist sentenced to three years for entering Killarney premises
A convicted rapist has been sentenced to three years for entering a premises in Killarney with intent to commit a theft. Appearing before Tralee Circuit...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Andrew Trimble has announced he's retiring at the end of the season. The 33-year old winger is Ulster's most capped player of all...
Learner drivers
A survey has shown that there's a staggering 65,000 drivers in Ireland on their 3rd or more Learner permits. There are just under 15,000...
Kerry Group preparing for worst and hoping for best with Brexit
“Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best”. That's the approach being adopted by Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon in the face of Brexit. The...
Nutrition Advice
Anne Darcy talks about the powerful effect of good bacteria on the immune system, heart and the brain.
Latest Sports
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Arsene Wenger admits the difference between winning the Europa League or not will impact on the future of Arsenal - even though he will...
Kerry Team To Play Carlow In Joe McDonagh Cup To Be Announced On Friday
The Kerry team to play Carlow in their opening game of the Joe McDonagh Cup will be named tomorrow night. It’s two years since the...