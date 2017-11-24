Frances Stephenson nee Ryan, Late of O Rahilly’s Villas and Casements Avenue, Tralee and London

Funeral service will take place on Monday 27th November at 2.30pm in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Langthorne Road, London.
