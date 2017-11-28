Kerry TDs react to Frances Fitzgerald resignation announcement

Frances Fitzgerald says her resignation was necessary to avoid a potentially destablising general election.

The Tánaiste will resign in the Dáil this afternoon.

Minister Fitzgerald said she is putting the national interest ahead of her career and that she’s always sought to act with integrity and responsibility.

She says stepping down will allow her to focus on vindicating her good name at the Disclosures Tribunal and insists she acted correctly in difficult circumstances

Meanwhile, Kerry TDs have been giving their reaction to Frances Fitzgerald’s resignation.

Fine Gael TD, Junior Minister for Sport, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the news that a general election has been averted at this time.

He says he looks forward to the Disclosures Tribunal establishing all facts relevant to the treatment of Garda whistleblower, Maurice McCabe.

The minister of state says it appears that there are huge challenges that need to be tackled within the Department of Justice and that this must be focused upon.

Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, says Frances Fitzgerald did the right thing in the end. http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BrassilClip.wav

Independent Michael Healy-Rae welcomed the announcement, saying a general election at this time would not be good for the country.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae echoed the same sentiments.

Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris says the Tánaiste’s position was untenable from the start, and she should have resigned earlier.