Frances Fitzgerald Furore – November 28th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Just before midday, the Tánaiste announced that she would resign over her handling of Department of Justice emails relating to the Garda legal strategy towards whistleblower, Maurice McCabe. FF Senator Ned O’Sullivan and TD Danny Healy-Rae spoke to Jerry this morning.

