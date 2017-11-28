Just before midday, the Tánaiste announced that she would resign over her handling of Department of Justice emails relating to the Garda legal strategy towards whistleblower, Maurice McCabe. FF Senator Ned O’Sullivan and TD Danny Healy-Rae spoke to Jerry this morning.
Kerry TDs react to Frances Fitzgerald resignation announcement
Frances Fitzgerald says her resignation was necessary to avoid a potentially destablising general election. The Tánaiste will resign in the Dáil this afternoon. Minister Fitzgerald said...
Land acquired for completion of Dingle Inner Relief Road
Land needed to construct phase four of the long awaited Dingle Inner Relief Road has been acquired. It's believed up to ten landowners were involved...
Man who tried to steal medical secretary’s wallet given ten-month sentence
A man with 117 previous convictions who attempted to steal a medical secretary's purse has been given a ten-month sentence. 38-year-old Trevor O'Callaghan of 1...
Time to Put the Run on Rhododendron – November 28th, 2017
Sheila McGuire says rhododendron is encroaching in a popular bog in the Cockhill / Knocknataggle area of Kilcummin. Sheila Mc Guire says it needs...
Frances Fitzgerald Furore – November 28th, 2017
Legal Lowdown – November 28th, 2017
Every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, answers your legal questions relating to property, wills and other issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_27_kt_ll.mp3