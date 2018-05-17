Frances Booth nee Kelleher, Elm Grove, Ballydribbeen, Killarney and Pinewood Estate, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
Annemarie Ní Churreáin – May 16th, 2018
Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is Kerry County Council Writer in Residence, Annemarie Ní Churreáin. Annemarie is a poet from North...
That’s Jazz – May 16th, 2018
This week's edition of That's Jazz includes Della Reese and Sonny Rollins, anniversaries for Jelly Roll Morton and Duke Ellington, new music from Too...
DEBATE: Referendum on the Eighth Amendment – May 17th, 2018
As the country prepares to vote on whether to repeal and replace the Eighth Amendment in the Irish Constitution next Friday, May 25th, Kerry...
Kerry Councillor calls for full review of all tests carried out under CervicalCheck
A Kerry Councillor has called for a full review of all tests carried out under CervicalCheck. Councillor Damien Quigg, who is a member of the...
MEPs call for Men’s Sheds to be developed across EU
Two Ireland South MEPs have called for Men's Shed to be rolled out across Europe. Kerry Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly and Cork Sinn Féin...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
CYCLING Ireland's Sam Bennett has won his second stage of this year's Giro D'Italia. He claimed today's 12th stage in a rain-effected sprint on...
Former Tyrone Player Says Kerry Are All-Ireland Contenders In 2018
GAELIC GAMES Galway and Kerry are All Ireland contenders, according to former Tyrone player Sean Cavanagh. Galway have enjoyed a good season so far reaching the...
Thursday’s Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Soccer Fixtures & Results
Kerry will play the Metro Girls League from Dublin in the semi-final of the 12's Gaynor next month. Galway will play Sligo / Leitrim in...