Frances Booth nee Kelleher, Elm Grove, Ballydribbeen, Killarney and Pinewood Estate, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR