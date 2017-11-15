France to host 2023 Rugby World Cup

France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

It had been expected the tournament would be awarded to South Africa – the recommended choice after a review by tournament organisers.

Ireland received just 8 votes and were eliminated in the first round of voting.

Kerry was part of a bid for Ireland to hold the Rugby World Cup in 2023, incorporating Killarney and Fitzgerald Stadium.

The recent report by World Rugby’s Technical Review group made reference to the town’s size and its inexperience at hosting large scale events.