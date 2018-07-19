Fr. William Buckley, The Diocese of Port Elizabeth, South Africa and Munich, Germany and formerly of Derry, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday evening from 4.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR