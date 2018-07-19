Fr. William Buckley, The Diocese of Port Elizabeth, South Africa and Munich, Germany and formerly of Derry, Listowel

reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Friday evening from 4.30 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel
Latest News
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GOLF All the players have been out for the first round of the 147th British Open and with the latest from Carnoustie, here’s Mark Tompkins. So...
Monaghan Manager Looking Forward To Kerry Challenge
The All-Ireland Junior final will be decided just over 24 hours before the Kerry Senior Team’s second round game in the Super 8s against...
Man who rammed a garda car in Cahersiveen given a two-year prison sentence
A man who rammed a Garda car in Cahersiveen has been given a two-year prison sentence. 28-year-old Sean Murphy of 77 Marian Park, Tralee, had...
Post mortem due on pensioner who died in Listowel farm accident
A post mortem examination is due to take place on a pensioner who was killed in a farm accident in North Kerry earlier. The alarm...
Average Basic Payment to Kerry farmers is €8,500
The average payment made to farmers in Kerry under the Basic Payment Scheme from the European Union last year was almost €8,500. A Freedom of...
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GOLF All the players have been out for the first round of the 147th British Open and with the latest from Carnoustie, here’s Mark Tompkins. So...
Monaghan Manager Looking Forward To Kerry Challenge
The All-Ireland Junior final will be decided just over 24 hours before the Kerry Senior Team’s second round game in the Super 8s against...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy has had a solid start to the Open Championship at Carnoustie. The Ulsterman has pared his first hole. Kevin Kisner sits on top of...