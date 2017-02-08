Fr. Tom Murphy, San Antonio, Texas and Meeng, Rockchapel, Co. Cork.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel tomorrow Thursday (Feb 9th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday (Feb 10th) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR