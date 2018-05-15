Fr. Roger Duggan MSC of Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, Western Road, Cork City & Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (May 16th) from 6pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. John Paul

