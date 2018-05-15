Fr. Roger Duggan MSC of Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, Western Road, Cork City & Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (May 16th) from 6pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul
CRICKET Ireland have lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their first-ever cricket Test match. Will Porterfield's side completed their second innings with a...
Professional beggars operating in Kerry undermining work of council’s homeless unit
A professional gang of beggars operating in Kerry is undermining the work of the council's homeless unit. That's according to Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly,...
Emma Mhic Mhathúna makes official complaint to gardaí about HSE
Emma Mhic Mhathúna has confirmed she's made an official complaint to gardaí about the HSE. The Ballydavid resident attended a silent protest in Tralee last...
Hopes Skellig will open to visitors this Sunday
It's hoped Skellig Michael (Sceilig Mhíchíl) will open to visitors this Sunday. Its opening to visitors has been delayed since the start of May as...
Kerry takes four honours at Irish Restaurant Awards
Kerry has taken four honours at the Irish Restaurant Awards. The Park Hotel Kenmare was named Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant in Munster, and also...
Killarney Races Preview
Horse racing The €20,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race is the richest race on the final day of Killarney’s May Festival. Seven runners are...
CRICKET The Irish Cricket team have taken three wickets in quick succession on the final day of their inaugural test against Pakistan in Malahide. The...