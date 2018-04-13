Fr. Patrick O’Brien, Oaklands Nursing Home & formerly of St. Bernadette’s Parish, Houma, New Orleans, USA & Glounerdalive, Ballyduff

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff this Sunday (April 15th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Sunday to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds of St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.

