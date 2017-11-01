Fr. Pat O Sullivan, Ballymacelligott, Tralee and formerly of Clahane, Castlegregory and the Glen, Ballinskelligs

waking on Thursday from 5 to 9pm at his brother Tom’s residence, The Glen, Ballinskelligs and on Friday from 2.30 to 6pm at St. John’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee followed by removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 12 noon. Cremation will take place in The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Monday at 2pm. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.
Offer made to Kerry Ingredients workers in pay dispute
Kerry Group has made a pay offer to 290 workers at its Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel in a bid to end a row...
Saturday Supplement – October 28th, 2017
Green light for compulsory purchase order of lands for Killarney graveyard
Kerry County Council has gotten the go ahead for the compulsory purchase of lands for a new burial ground in Killarney. An Bord Pleanála confirmed...
Kerrywide – October 29th, 2017
How to Claim Your Irish Water Refund – November 1st, 2017
Richard O hEadhra from Irish Water explains what you need to do to get your refund from the utility.
Evening Sports Update
GAA Eoin Ross is Ballyduff's only injury concern ahead of Sunday's Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Semi Final with Cork champions Kanturk. The defender has an ankle...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Tottenham are hoping Harry Kane will be able to start tonight's Champions League clash with holders Real Madrid at Wembley. Kane has scored 13 goals...
Local Badminton Fixtures/Results
This evening in The Munster premier men's league Div 1, Kingdom v Carrigaline in the Castleisland Community Centre at 9pm. Meanwhile on Sunday...