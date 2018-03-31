Fr Mathews Hoping For A Win

Fr Mathews of Cork, coached by Kerry’s James Fleming, will be hoping that they can claim their third piece of silverware of the season on Saturday, March 31st, as they travel to Belfast for the WNLC Championship Trophy final in what is the final game in the Basketball Ireland National League season.

Standing in their way however is a young but very talented Ulster University Elks side who are celebrating the achievement of reaching their first ever final at this level. The Elks side know that they have a tough task ahead of them though as they welcome this year’s Senior Women’s Cup and Women’s Division One Top Four champions to Ulster on Saturday.