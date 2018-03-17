Fr.Jack Heffernan, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee & Late of Main Street, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Our Lady of Fatima Home Chapel, on Sunday evening from 6pm – 7pm followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane, Cemetery, Castleisland.  Enquiries to Tangney’s Undertakers Castleisland.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR