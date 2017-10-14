Fr. Hallie ‘Brendan’ Ashe, Gurtinard, Listowel and late of Church Street, Listowel

reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Ballyheigue Coursing Day Two Review
James O'Connor reviews the second day of the Ballyheigue Coursing meeting
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
RED wind warning issued for Kerry this Monday as Hurricane Ophelia moves closer
Met Éireann has issued a RED wind warning for Kerry this Monday. Red weather warnings are also in place for Cork, Clare, Galway and...
Conradh na Gaeilge expresses concern over Budget 2018 alloaction for Gaeltacht investment
Conradh na Gaeilge has expressed concern over what it says is 'an insufficient increase of €2.5 million in contributions' proposed for the Irish language...
