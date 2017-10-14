Fr. Hallie ‘Brendan’ Ashe, Gurtinard, Listowel and late of Church Street, Listowel

reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

