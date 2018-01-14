Fr. Brendan Dalton, late of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Hollywood, Florida & formerly of Bridge Road, Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Monday (Jan 15th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Brassil asks DUP for a second referendum on Brexit
Kerry TD John Brassil has urged DUP leader Arlene Foster to back calls for a second referendum on Brexit. He said because of the DUP's...
Almost 150 vacant council houses brought back to use in 2017
Almost 150 vacant properties owned by Kerry County Council were brought back into use last year. There are currently over 3,100 people on the housing...
86 people dying in Kerry every year from lung cancer
Some 86 people are dying in Kerry every year from lung cancer. That's according to the Irish Cancer Society which has launched Lung Cancer Awareness...
Medals For Kerry At Munster Seniors and Masters Indoors
Kerry athletes were today competing in the Munster Seniors and Masters Indoors in Nenagh. Reporting is Tom O’Donoghue
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
