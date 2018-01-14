Fr. Brendan Dalton, late of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Hollywood, Florida & formerly of Bridge Road, Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Monday (Jan 15th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

