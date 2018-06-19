Fr. Bill (William) Prendiville OSA (late of the Augustinian Priory, Limerick & formerly of Kilcusnan, Cordal, Castleisland.

Reposing in St. Augustine’s, Taylor’s Lane on Wednesday afternoon with Prayer Service at 4pm, followed by removal to The Augustinian Church, O’Connell Street, Limerick arriving at 7pm (approx.) for Prayer Service.  Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am.  Burial immediately afterwards in the Augustinian Plot, Mount St.Oliver, Cemetery.

