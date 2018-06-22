Fr. Anthony Gaughan receives Kerry Association in Dublin Arts Award

Listowel-born historian and author, Father Anthony Gaughan, has received this year’s Kerry Association in Dublin Arts Award.

Fr. Gaughan, a former parish priest in the Archdiocese of Dublin, has written extensively about the history, personalities and politics of Kerry and is a founding member of Listowel Writers’ Week.

Fr. Gaughan was presented with his award – a bespoke piece of Dingle Crystal sponsored by Kerry Group – at a special reception in the National Library last night.





This is the second year of the Kerry Association in Dublin Arts Award – its inaugural recipient was Professor Brendan Kennelly.