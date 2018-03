A 4th body, believed to be that of a young child, has been found by police investigating a fire that killed 3 people in Co. Fermanagh earlier this week.

The body of a woman and two children were discovered at a house in Derrylin on Tuesday.

It’s understood that the family lived in Kerry for a short period before moving to Fermanagh.

A 27 year man is being questioned on suspicion of murder as officers believe the blaze was started deliberately.