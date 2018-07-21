Four In A Row For Kerry Junior Footballers

Kerry are All-Ireland Junior Football Championship winners for the fourth successive season. The Kingdom defeated Galway 2-13 to 2-11 in a hugely entertaining decider in Ennis.

Galway opened the scoring with a 3rd minute point. A Niall O’Shea free levelled proceedings 2 minutes later. Lee O’Donoghue fisted over 7 minutes in when he maybe could have gone for goal but the score put the Kingdom in front as they capitalised on poor Galway kickouts. Paudie Clifford did then goal for the Kingdom, a 40 yard solo run followed by a bullet to the bottom corner. That gave Kerry a 4-point advantage. Galway very nearly netted themselves but a point blank save by Darragh O’Shea denied them. Kerry led 1-4 to 0-3 thirteen minutes in and 1-5 to 0-4 with ten to go in the period.

In the 21st minute Galway moved within a point of the Kingdom courtesy of their full forward Padraic Cunningham. He made the most of the advantage awarded after he had been fouled and was rewarded for his persistence. Almost immediately Thomas Hickey pointed for the Kingdom to double their lead. Galway cut the deficit to the minimum 4 minutes before the break, after which Paudie Clifford was denied his second goal by a superb save. Galway went up the other end to level the encounter at 1-6 apiece. Evan Cronin pointed Kerry in front right on the stroke of the half time whistle; Kerry 1-7 Galway 1-6.





Leo O’Donoghue pointed at the start of the second half to put Kerry two clear, with Thomas Hickey subsequently making it a 3 point game. Denis Daly was next to put over and his point on 35 minutes meant a 4 point advantage for Kerry. It also meant that all 6 Kingdom forwards had now scored. In between scoring two points, Galway were very close to goaling but a half volley went just wide of the post, a let off for Kerry. It was now 1-10 to 1-8 for the Kingdom as Galway continued to miss scoreable chances. Kerry were not as fortunate 16 minutes into the half as Galway pressure told and they netted to go 1 in front.

Thomas Hickey pointed the Kingdom level with 11 minutes remaining at Kerry 1-11 Galway 2-8 but the Tribesmen nudged ahead again. 4 minutes from time Paudie Clifford earned Kerry a penalty, which Niall O’Shea tucked away, just inside the post; Kerry 2-11 Galway 2-9. It was a one point game entering the closing 2 minutes of the Final. Niall O’Shea gave Kerry a 2 point lead with regulation time almost up; 2-12 to 2-10. In the second of 4 added on minutes Galway halved the deficit. Kerry’s Thomas Hickey had the next score with only seconds left in the tie. That closed out the scoring.