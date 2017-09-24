Four people arrested after two young men stabbed in Tralee

Four people have been arrested after two young men were stabbed in Tralee in the early hours of this morning.

The two men, who’re in their early twenties, suffered stab wounds at Strand Street, Tralee sometime between 12.30 and 1am.

Both men were taken to University Hospital Kerry; one remains in hospital but gardai understand his condition is not life-threatening while the other man’s injuries were not serious and was later released.

Four people – two men and two women who are foreign nationals – were arrested and are detained at Listowel, Killarney and Castleisland Garda Stations.