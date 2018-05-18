Four new witnesses called for trial of man charged with attempted murder of Scartaglin man

Four new witnesses are being called for the trial of a man charged with the attempted murder of a Scartaglin man.

74-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi, who is also charged with murder, was deported from the US over three years ago to face the charges arising from an incident 38 years ago in Lebanon.

Bazzi is accused of murdering Private Thomas Barrett from Cork and Private Derek Smallhorne from Dublin and the attempted murder of Private John O’Mahony.





The trial is due to take place on the 26th of June.

Private Mahony, a former UN soldier from Scartaglin, says the families of the murdered men have been searching for answers for decades.

He adds it’s been a tough fight to secure justice.