Four Kerry schools see 100% of students progress to third level

Four Kerry schools saw 100% of their students progress to third level this year.

That’s according to figures published in today’s Irish Independent.

All of this year’s Leaving Certificate students at The Vocational School, Clash, Tralee, Coláiste Phadraig, Castleisland, Mean Scoil Naomh Ioseph, Castleisland and Presentation Secondary School, Tralee progressed to third level institution.

According to the Irish Times Killarney Community College is the second most improved school in the country in terms of progression rates.

The most popular destination for Kerry students this year was IT Tralee with 322 opting to attend the Tralee-based college.

This was closely followed by 320 students choosing University College Cork and 212 went to Cork Institute of Technology.