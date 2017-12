Four Kerry projects are to receive funding under the Cultural Archive Awards.

Creative Ireland is a Government-led programme designed to promote individual, community and national wellbeing.

Awards of €1,000 each were made to the Blackwater Women’s Group; An Ceolann Cultural Centre, Lixnaw; Lartigue Monorail & Museum, Listowel; and the Scartaglin Community Group.

Creative Ireland Kerry aims to develop archives with the intended cultural impact of preserving such material for future generations.