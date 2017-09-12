Four Kerry projects nominated for Excellence in Local Government awards

Four Kerry projects have been nominated for local government awards.

The Milltown Community and Chamber Alliance is nominated under the Category of Best Practice in Citizen Engagement, while Taste Kerry – the Kerry Food Experience, has been recognised in the Promoting Economic Development category.

‘Welcoming the Stranger’, which was performed as part of the 2016 Féile Fáilte festival, and the McGillycuddy Reeks Habitat and Trail Repair Project are also nominated.

The annual awards are organised by Chambers Ireland in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The overall winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin on the 23rd of November.