Four Kerry Gala stores honoured at awards ceremony

Four Kerry convenience stores have been honoured at a recent awards ceremony.

They received the accolades at the 2017 Gala Annual Conference and B.E.S.T Awards at The Malton Hotel, Killarney.

Gold Standard for Excellence in Retail awards went to Gala Oakpark, Tralee; Holly’s Gala, Moyvane; Gala Mounthawk; and O’Shea’s Gala, Blennerville, which also received the Brand Champion Award.

Gala Mounthawk also received the award for Best Alcohol Offering and its store manager, Mandy Maguire, received the award for Manager of the Year.