Four Kerry companies are at Bord Bia’s Marketplace Ireland 2018 event.

Almost 550 food buyers from all around the world are attending the RDS in Dublin today.

They’re taking part in scheduled ‘speed-dating’ style meetings with Irish businesses, including three Kerry ones – Killarney Brewing Co., Kush Seafood Ltd., and the Carlow-based Cowgirl Gluten-Free, which was established by Kerry native Mari Louise Walsh.

Origin Bars, based in Firies, are also at Marketplace as part of the Foodworks stand.