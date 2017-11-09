Four Kerry businesses are finalists in the SME Awards 2017.

Larkin’s Bakery, Milltown is nominated for Family Run Business – 6+ Full-time Employees; it’s also up for Food and Drink – Medium – 4+ Employees, along with Origin Bars of Firies, which is also a finalist in the Under 30s Business and New Product / Service – Small 4+ Employees category.

Avalanche Designs is a finalist in the Under 30s Business and SME Social Media (In-house) – Micro – 1-5 Employees categories.

Harty’s Foods based in Tralee is up for Food and Drink – Micro – 1 Employee, and New Product / Service – Micro 1-3 Employees.

The Gluten Free Kitchen Company, Food & Wellness Brand is a finalist in Food and Drink – Small – 2-3 Employees.