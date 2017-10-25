Four Gala Irish Golf Awards for Kerry

The 2017 Gala Irish Golf Awards saw four accolades come to Kerry.

The Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association (IGTOA) held the awards ceremony at the Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg recently.

The Killeen Course at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club named Parkland Golf Course of the Year.

The Jerry Donworth Outstanding Contribution to Golf Award went to Waterville Golf Links’ long-serving secretary-manager Noel Cronin.

The Quinlan & Cooke Boutique Townhouse, formerly QC’s, in Caherciveen was named Boutique Golf Hotel of the Year.

Kerry Coaches was named in the Best Customer Experience – Service Provider category.