Four Changes For Ireland U20 Rugby Side

Ireland U20 Head Coach, Nigel Carolan has made 4 changes to his team for Friday’s meeting with Italy.

Charlie Connolly will start in the front-row, with Calvin Nash coming into the back-three and Matthew Burke and Gavin Coombes coming on the bench.

The front-row sees hooker, Tadgh McElroy joined by props Joey Conway and Connolly

Flanker Cillian Gallagher will captain the side in the absence of injured full-back Jack Kelly.

Gallagher is joined in the back-row by Paul Boyle and Number 8 Caelan Doris.

Colm Hogan shifts from the wing to full-back, with Jordan Larmour and Calvin Nash, who made his senior debut for Munster last weekend, taking their places on the wings.