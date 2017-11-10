Fossa resident and Ryanair operations manager, Paul Bellew, to address Killarney tourism forum today

Ryanair’s newly-appointed chief operations officer is among the speakers at a major tourism conference in Killarney today.

Peter Bellew is leaving his post as chief executive of Malaysia Airlines and has been handed the responsibility of steering Ryanair out of its current difficulties.

The Fossa resident is the keynote speaker at the second annual ‘Let’s Talk Tourism’ forum.

Other speakers at the one-day forum in the Brehon Hotel include Fáilte Ireland chief executive, Paul Kelly; Mark Henry of Tourism Ireland; Fiona Monaghan, head of the Wild Atlantic Way; and Guinness Storehouse boss, Paul Carty.

Minister of State for Tourism Brendan Griffin and Kerry County Council chief executive, Moira Murrell, will also address the forum which is moderated by broadcaster, Olivia O’Leary.