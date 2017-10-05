Fossa Community Centres Annual fashion extravaganza Tuesday October 10th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Fossa Community Centres Annual fashion extravaganza is on Tuesday October 10th at the Europe Hotel and Resort ,Killarney.  Best dressed Ladies Prize. Door and Raffle prizes – Cheese and Wine reception at 7.30pm. Tickets 20 Euro

