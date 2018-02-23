Forum focusing on addiction taking place in Tralee

A forum focusing on addiction is taking place in Tralee today.

The event, which is running at IT Tralee, is being held in conjunction with Cuan Mhuire and Galilee House of Studies.

It will focus on new developments and intervention in addiction and includes speakers from Ireland and Europe who have expertise in the area.

Among those addressing the event will be President of IT Tralee Dr Oliver Murphy, Marica Ferri of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction and CEO of Cuan Mhuire Sr Consilio Fitzgerald.