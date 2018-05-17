Killarney is hosting a national conference for one of the country’s largest group of trade unions – Fórsa – which has 80,000 members. Fórsa represents workers in the public service, private sector, state agencies, community and voluntary sector. Fórsa Communications Officer Niall Shanahan speaks to Jerry O’Sullivan.
MEPs call for Men’s Sheds to be developed across EU
Two Ireland South MEPs have called for Men's Shed to be rolled out across Europe. Kerry Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly and Cork Sinn Féin...
Protest in Tralee tomorrow in support of victims of CervicalCheck scandal
A protest will take place tomorrow in Tralee in support for victims of the CervicalCheck scandal. Organiser Sheila Daly says it was decided to have...
Canadian man who died on McGuillicuddy Reeks has been named
The Canadian man who died on the McGuillicuddy Reeks on Tuesday has been named. Simon Paquette, who was on the mountain with his fiancé, suffered...
DEBATE: Referendum on the Eighth Amendment – May 17th, 2018
As the country prepares to vote on whether to repeal and replace the Eighth Amendment in the Irish Constitution next Friday, May 25th, Kerry...
“I was her dirty secret” – May 17th, 2018
Jerry O’Sullivan reads a letter sent to Radio Kerry from an adopted woman who wrote to Kerry Today to detail her experience after she...
Fórsa Conference at the INEC – May 17th, 2018
