Fórsa Conference at the INEC – May 17th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Killarney is hosting a national conference for one of the country’s largest group of trade unions – Fórsa – which has 80,000 members. Fórsa represents workers in the public service, private sector, state agencies, community and voluntary sector. Fórsa Communications Officer Niall Shanahan speaks to Jerry O’Sullivan.

