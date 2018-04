Killarney is hosting a national conference for one of the country’s largest group of trade unions.

Fórsa, which has 80,000 members, is having its first ever civil service divisional conference in the INEC Killarney today and tomorrow.

Fórsa represents workers in the public service, private sector, state agencies, community and voluntary sector.

The conference heard from Cathaoirleach Niall McGurk during the opening addresses this afternoon.