Former Tyrone Player Says Kerry Are All-Ireland Contenders In 2018

Galway and Kerry are All Ireland contenders, according to former Tyrone player Sean Cavanagh.

Galway have enjoyed a good season so far reaching the league final before beating Mayo in their Connacht championship opener.

Kerry meanwhile retained their Division 1 status while giving some younger players in the squad senior experience.





Speaking at the launch of the Electric Ireland Minor football and hurling Championship Cavanagh says while Dublin are favourites, the Kingdom and the Tribesmen could make an impact this season.