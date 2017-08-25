Former Taoiseach says immigrants needed to maintain social services for older people across Europe

Maintaining older people’s social services depends on the taxes of younger people, many of whom will have to be immigrants.

That’s according to former Taoiseach John Bruton who was speaking this afternoon at the Daniel O’Connell Summer School at Caherciveen Library.

His speech covered topics including the migration crisis, Brexit and climate change.

John Bruton said to be true to Daniel O’Connell’s legacy Irish people must take their share of responsibility for facing up to the big international moral issues of our time.

Mr Burton said some think religion is likely to be a divisive force in terms of immigration but he said some the best work being done in Germany to integrate Muslim refugees into German life is being done by Christian organisations.

Churches have a flexibility that bureaucracies can never attain and people who are confident in their own faith have ease in working with people whose faith is different, he said.

However, Mr Bruton noted that not everyone will become integrated and we need to try to understand the motivation of those who left European countries to join ISIS.

Until recently, a high proportion of ISIS recruits had not been active observant Muslins but were of another faith or none at all.

Mr Bruton said proper religious education is something socially valuable as it enables young people to make careful and informed judgement about religious matters.

John Bruton also said sustaining social services for older people will be dependent on the taxes and productive work of younger people, many of whom will have to be immigrants, because in most European countries there will not be enough native young people.