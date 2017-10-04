Former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave dies

The former Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, Liam Cosgrave has died aged 97.

Mr Cosgrave led the government elected in coalition with the Labour Party in 1973

His four year term lasted until 1977 when Fianna Fáil swept to a landslide victory under Jack Lynch.

Born in April 1920, Mr Cosgrave was first elected to the Dáil in 1943. He became Fine Gael party leader in 1965.

He resigned as party leader following the 1977 election defeat and was succeeded by Garrett Fitzgerald.

He left the Dáil in 1981.

Mr Cosgrave’s father WT Cosgrave served as the first President of the Executive Council of the Irish Free State from 1922 to 1932.

While the position of Taoiseach had yet to be formally created, he was the first elected head of government in an independent Ireland.

Mr Cosgrave is survived by his three children – Mary, Liam Jr and Ciaran.