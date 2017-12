Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is to be inducted into the Order of Innisfallen today.

The former Fine Gael leader will be presented with the honour at a special ceremony in Killarney House this afternoon at 4 o’clock.

Previous inductees include actor Michael Fassbender, singer Daniel O’Donnell, politicians Jimmy Deenihan and John O’Donoghue and Isolde Liebherr.