Former Taoiseach calls on Sinn Féin to take seats in Westminster

A former Taoiseach says Sinn Féin should take their seats in Westminster if they want to put more pressure on the British Government and provide a nationalist voice in Brexit.

The SDLP lost their seats at the UK election in June meaning there is no nationalist representation in the Westminster parliament as Sinn Féin do not take their seats on a point of principle.

John Bruton is giving the Daniel O’Connell lecture today at Caherciveen Library where he will suggest that the Brexit negotiations should be extended over six years and not two as is currently proposed.

Mr Bruton told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today earlier that one of Daniel O’Connell’s greatest achievements was Catholic Emancipation giving Catholics the right to sit and vote in the British Parliament: