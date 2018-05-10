Former Sara Lee site in Killarney to be advertised “aggressively”

Expressions of interest are to be sought for the former Sara Lee site in Killarney.

Manager of Killarney Municipal District Angela McAllen said the site would be advertised aggressively locally, nationally and internationally.

Ms McAllen said a plan of action for the site would be brought before councillors in the coming months.

In 2005, the Sara Lee factory in Killarney closed with the loss of more than 90 jobs.

The site had previously housed Pretty Polly, which at its height employed over 1,000 people.