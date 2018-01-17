Former lighthouse on Skellig considered as location for public toilets

The former lighthouse buildings on Skellig Michael (Sceilig Mhíchíl) are being considered as a location for public toilet facilities.

The Office of Public Works says the provision of toilet facilities has been identified as a key objective in the management plan for the island.

They add wastewater treatment issues pose a problem and, despite a number of proposed alternatives being considered, the former lighthouse building remains one of the few viable options.

Kerry County Council had called on the OPW to investigate the provision of toilets on the World Heritage Site, following a motion from Cllr Michael Cahill.