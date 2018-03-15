Former Kingdom Footballer To Feature For Kildare Against Kerry This Weekend

Former Kerry, South Kerry & St Michaels/Foilmore footballer Eanna O’ Connor is set to feature for Kildare against Kerry in Saturday’s Allianz Football League clash at The Austin Stack Park.

O’ Connor has been in great form with his club Moorefield this year and helped them reach the All Ireland senior club semi final before being eventually beaten by Corofin.

Kildare manager Cian O’ Neill told KFM that it’s great to have Eanna back in the panel along with some of his Moorefield team mates…………

David Coldrick of Meath has been confirmed as the referee for Kerry v Kildare while Kerry’s Padraig O’ Sullivan will take charge of Cork v Clare on Saturday night in Pairc Ui Rinn.