Former Kerry politicians paid over €600,000 last year

Former Kerry politicians were paid over €600,000 last year.

The data was released following a Freedom of Information request to the members’ pension section of the Houses of the Oireachtas by journalist Ken Foxe.

These payments cover lump sums, pensions and other retirement benefits; they are gross figures and don’t include deductions including tax and PRSI.

Former Fine Gael Minister Jimmy Deenihan, who lost his seat after almost 30 years in the last General Election, got a payment of €214,669.44, which includes his ministerial pension, a pension lumpsum and a termination payment.

Former Tanaiste Dick Spring received €110,076.34 and former Ceann Comhairle John O’Donoghue was allocated €108,502.30; around half of these amounts are ministerial pensions.

Former Fine Gael Senator Tom Sheahan was given €44,715.51 and former Independent TD Tom Fleming was paid €30,903.89 in termination payments.

Former Kerry Labour Party TD Arthur J Spring got €30,903.88 and former Kerry Labour Senator Marie Moloney received €23,020.50 in termination payments.

And their party colleague former deputy Breeda Moynihan Cronin received €40,420.56 which includes a ministerial pension.