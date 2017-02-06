Former Kerry Player Hails Kingdom’s Massive Start To League Season

Gaelic games

Former Kerry player Aidan O’Mahony has hailed the Kingdom’s massive start to the season in the Allianz Football League.

The recently retired defender says he’s very excited about the year ahead, a campaign which began with victory over Donegal.

O’Mahony shared his views on the win yesterday with Radio Kerry’s Talkabout programme http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mahony.mp3

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice is hopeful Shane Enright will be fit for Saturday night’s visit of Mayo to Tralee.

Enright was treated for concussion yesterday.

Mattie Donnelly may miss Tyrone’s Division One meeting with Dublin at Croke Park this Sunday.

The All Star forward was forced off 15-minutes into yesterday’s game with Roscommon and was found to have suffered a concussion.

IT Tralee’s game against St Marys Belfast tonight in camogie’s Fr. Meachair Cup is off due to weather conditions.

