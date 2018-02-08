Former Kerry Person of the Year Ted Moynihan dies age 82

The death has taken place of Ted Moynihan, the man widely credited with spearheading the massive fundraising drive behind the opening of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

The 82-year-old Blennerville native was named Kerry Person of the Year in 2017.

Ted Moynihan was first diagnosed with cancer in 1983, which motivated him to set up the Kerry Hospice Foundation in 1990, along with Dr Tom McCormack.

He went on to oversee the establishment of more than 20 branches of the Foundation.

Over a period of 28 years, he oversaw more than 11 million Euro being fundraised towards the opening of the Palliative Care Centre and held the position of Chairman of the Kerry Hospice Foundation for 25 years.

A statement released on behalf of the Foundation, say they are greatly saddened at the loss of their inspirational leader and founder.

At the opening of the 15-bed palliative in-patient unit at University Hospital Kerry last September, he spoke about how the fundraising will continue:

Mr Moynihan is survived by his wife Breda, sons Teddy and Simon and four grandchildren.

He’ll repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Friday night.

Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday at 12 noon, with burial in Rath Cemetery