Former Kerry North TD Kathleen O’Connor-Fitzgerald passes away

The death has occurred of former Kerry North TD Kathleen O’Connor-Fitzgerald who represented Clann na Poblachta.

Mrs O’Connor-Fitzgerald became the youngest TD in the Dáíl in 1956 when she succeeded her late father, Johnny O’Connor following his death in a road traffic accident near Castleisland.

Born in 1934 in Farmer’s Bridge near Tralee, she studied in Dingle and Dublin, where she qualified as a teacher.

With support from the then Taoiseach John A. Costello, Mrs O’Connor-Fitzgerald entered the by-election to succeed her father and was voted to the 15th Dáil aged 21, despite being too young to vote for herself.

She did not contest the 1957 general election and returned to teaching.