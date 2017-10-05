Former Kerry Minister describes late Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave as principled

Flags at Leinster House and Government Buildings are flying at half-mast in honour of former Taoiseach, Liam Cosgrave.

Mr Cosgrave died last night at the age of 97. The Dáil is due to hear statements on the former Taoiseach, who was first elected as a TD in 1943. Liam Cosgrave is entitled to a state funeral, though the family have yet to confirm arrangements. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan paid tribute to his late party colleague’s time as Taoiseach.

Meanwhile, a former Kerry Fine Gael Minister says the late Liam Cosgrave was a principled and fascinating man.

Jimmy Deenihan knew the former Taoiseach for many years and would meet him each year at the All Ireland final.

Mr Deenihan said Liam Cosgrave was a principled politician who believed in a just society and lived modestly.

Mr Deenihan said he put the country first and is an example to modern politicians: