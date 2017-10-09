A former Kerry footballer has been appointed the CEO of Tralee Credit Union.

Tralee native Pa Laide, who has over 27 years’ experience working in financial services, was appointed to the role last week.

Mr Laide had been Branch Manager with AIB in Newcastle West, County Limerick, with responsibility for the micro market in Limerick county.

He takes over as CEO of the Credit Union, which serves the financial needs of over 42,000 members through its three offices in Tralee, Castleisland and Killorglin.